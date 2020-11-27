Dr. Ronald Fisher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Fisher, MD
Overview of Dr. Ronald Fisher, MD
Dr. Ronald Fisher, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lynchburg, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.
Dr. Fisher's Office Locations
Centra Medical Group Urology Center - Langhorne Road2542 Langhorne Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24501 Directions (434) 200-5297
Hospital Affiliations
- Centra Lynchburg General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fisher is one of the most caring, kind and professional doctors we have ever met! How anyone could ever give him less than 5 stars is beyond me! I’m a registered nurse and have worked with hundreds of doctors and you won’t find a better one anywhere! Other urologists gave us little time and compassion. Dr. Fisher gave us that and mire until he got to the real issue at hand. My husband had a bladder tumor that was misdiagnosed by another doctor!
About Dr. Ronald Fisher, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fisher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fisher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fisher has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Bladder Infection and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fisher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisher.
