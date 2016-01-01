Overview

Dr. Ronald Fogel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chesterfield, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Fogel works at Digestive Health Center of Michigan in Chesterfield, MI with other offices in Clinton Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroparesis, Abdominal Pain and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.