Dr. Ronald Fogel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fogel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Fogel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronald Fogel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chesterfield, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Dr. Fogel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Digestive Health Center of Michigan30795 23 Mile Rd Ste 206, Chesterfield, MI 48047 Directions (586) 598-5731
-
2
Digestive Health Center of Michigan15717 15 Mile Rd, Clinton Township, MI 48035 Directions (586) 598-5731
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fogel?
About Dr. Ronald Fogel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1588641633
Education & Certifications
- Moffitt Hospital University Of Ca
- McGill University Faculty of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fogel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fogel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fogel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fogel works at
Dr. Fogel has seen patients for Gastroparesis, Abdominal Pain and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fogel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Fogel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fogel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fogel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fogel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.