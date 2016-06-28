Dr. Ronald Frame II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frame II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Frame II, MD
Overview of Dr. Ronald Frame II, MD
Dr. Ronald Frame II, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Parkersburg, WV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frame II's Office Locations
- 1 705 Garfield Ave Ste 385, Parkersburg, WV 26101 Directions (304) 485-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- Camden Clark Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I like dr frame because he knows what he is doing and is good at his surgeries and his after care he has a very nice manner about himself he is funny and likes to tell jokes he is very down to earth and I love him I would recommend him to anybody to go see
About Dr. Ronald Frame II, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frame II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frame II accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frame II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frame II has seen patients for Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frame II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Frame II. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frame II.
