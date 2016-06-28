See All Ophthalmologists in Parkersburg, WV
Dr. Ronald Frame II, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ronald Frame II, MD

Dr. Ronald Frame II, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Parkersburg, WV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Frame II's Office Locations

    705 Garfield Ave Ste 385, Parkersburg, WV 26101
(304) 485-9200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Camden Clark Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Corneal Diseases
Ocular Hypertension
Blepharitis
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Headache
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Jun 28, 2016
    I like dr frame because he knows what he is doing and is good at his surgeries and his after care he has a very nice manner about himself he is funny and likes to tell jokes he is very down to earth and I love him I would recommend him to anybody to go see
    Dorothy boone in Big Bend WV — Jun 28, 2016
    About Dr. Ronald Frame II, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912914201
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
