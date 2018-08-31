Overview of Dr. Ronald French, MD

Dr. Ronald French, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Kenner, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner and St. Charles Parish Hospital.



Dr. French works at LSU Healthcare Network Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Clinic in Kenner, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.