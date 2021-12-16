See All Ophthalmologists in Stuart, FL
Dr. Ronald Frenkel, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (39)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ronald Frenkel, MD

Dr. Ronald Frenkel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Frenkel works at East Florida Eye Institute in Stuart, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Frenkel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    East Florida Eye Institute
    509 SE Riverside Dr Ste 302, Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 287-9000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drusen
Diplopia
Glaucoma
Drusen
Diplopia
Glaucoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Drusen
Diplopia
Glaucoma
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Cataract
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Dilation of Outflow Canal
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer
Eyelid Disorders
Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Ocular Hypertension
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinoschisis
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Astigmatism
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Tumor
Blocked Tear Duct
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Conjunctival Disorders
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Diabetic Retinopathy
Ectropion of Eyelid
Exophoria
Exotropia
Eye Disease
Eye Infections
Headache
Herpetic Keratitis
Heterophoria
Keratitis
Macular Degeneration
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Nearsightedness
Neuro-Ophthalmological Disorders
Ocular Prosthetics
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pseudophakia
Refractive Eye Disorders
Retina Diseases
Retinal Detachment
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Temporal Arteritis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vascular Disease
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Celtic Insurance Company
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

Ratings & Reviews

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 16, 2021
    If you have issues with Glaucoma or Cataracts, Dr. Frenkel hand-down is your "go-to" doctor. I have been a patient for the past 4-5 years and he has helped me. My eye sight now is better than it has been in years. His team is fantastic and his practice very thorough.
    William Bradley — Dec 16, 2021
    About Dr. Ronald Frenkel, MD

Specialties

    • Ophthalmology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1649280553
    Education & Certifications

Fellowship

    Mass Eye Infirm/Harvard

Residency
    Kresge Eye Institute Wayne St University

Internship
    • Brigham and Womens Hospital
    Wayne State University School Of Medicine

Board Certifications
    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Frenkel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frenkel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Frenkel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Frenkel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Frenkel works at East Florida Eye Institute in Stuart, FL. View the full address on Dr. Frenkel’s profile.

    Dr. Frenkel has seen patients for Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frenkel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Frenkel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frenkel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frenkel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frenkel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

