Overview of Dr. Ronald Frenkel, MD

Dr. Ronald Frenkel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine.



Dr. Frenkel works at East Florida Eye Institute in Stuart, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.