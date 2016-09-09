Overview of Dr. Ronald Fujimoto, DO

Dr. Ronald Fujimoto, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific|Western University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Fujimoto works at Rehab One Medical Group in Los Gatos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.