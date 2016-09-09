Dr. Ronald Fujimoto, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fujimoto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Fujimoto, DO
Overview of Dr. Ronald Fujimoto, DO
Dr. Ronald Fujimoto, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific|Western University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Fujimoto's Office Locations
Rehab One Medical Group13980 Blossom Hill Rd Ste B, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 413-1171
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fujimoto is a great Dr. Seeing him for Pain management, Via Workman's Comp.
About Dr. Ronald Fujimoto, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1811089402
Education & Certifications
- National Capital Consortium|Walter Reed Army Med Center
- Flint Osteo Hosp|Flint Osteo Hospital
- College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific|Western University of Health Sciences
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
