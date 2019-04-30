See All Podiatrists in Matthews, NC
Dr. Ronald Futerman, DPM

Podiatry
4.7 (12)
Map Pin Small Matthews, NC
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ronald Futerman, DPM

Dr. Ronald Futerman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Futerman works at Eastover Foot & Ankle PA in Matthews, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Futerman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eastover Foot & Ankle PA
    428 N Trade St Ste 100, Matthews, NC 28105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 841-4338

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis

Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Exam Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Ronald Futerman, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528011376
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Futerman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Futerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Futerman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Futerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Futerman works at Eastover Foot & Ankle PA in Matthews, NC. View the full address on Dr. Futerman’s profile.

    Dr. Futerman has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Futerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Futerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Futerman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Futerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Futerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

