Dr. Ronald Gagliano, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.2 (13)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ronald Gagliano, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center|TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED|Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Gagliano works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dignity Health Medical Group - Surgical Specialties - St. Joseph's
    500 W Thomas Rd Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Intestinal Obstruction
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anal Fissure
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Abdominal Abscess
Abdominal Disorders
Anal Abscess
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Cancer
Anal Disorders
Anal Fistula
Anal Prolapse
Anal Warts
Anorectal Abscess
Appendicitis
Cancer
Colon Cancer
Colon Disorders
Colon Mass
Colon Polyp
Colon Stricture
Colonic Diverticulosis
Colonic Inertia
Colonic Volvulus
Crohn's Disease
Destruction of Anal Tumor
Distal Colorectal Cancer
Diverticulitis
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Familial Colorectal Cancer
Fecal Incontinence
Fistula
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Hamartomatous Colorectal Cancer
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Cancer
Intestinal Diseases
Intestinal Fistula
Intussusception
Microscopic Ulcerative Colitis
MSI-H Colorectal Cancer
MSI-L Colorectal Cancer
MSS Colorectal Cancer
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Paralytic Ileus
Pelvic Abscess
Pelvic Cancer
Pelvic Floor Disorders
Perianal Abscess
Pericolic Abscess
Perirectal Abscess
Rectal Abscess
Rectal Cancer
Rectal Diseases
Rectal Prolapse
Rectourethral Fistula
Rectovaginal Fistula
Secondary Malignancies
Severe Constipation
Small Intestine Disorders
Sporadic Colorectal Cancer
Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis
Ulcerative Proctosigmoiditis
Vaginal Fistula
Vesicocolic Fistula
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 24, 2021
    I had two very difficult surgeries and Dr. Gagliano did great work!
    H Horita — Mar 24, 2021
    About Dr. Ronald Gagliano, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1043296460
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Univ of Minnesota
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Madigan Army Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Fitzsimons Army Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center|TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED|Tulane University of Louisiana
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Gagliano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gagliano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gagliano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gagliano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gagliano works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Gagliano’s profile.

    Dr. Gagliano has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gagliano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gagliano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gagliano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gagliano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gagliano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

