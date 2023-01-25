See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Dr. Ronald Gentile, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (40)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ronald Gentile, MD

Dr. Ronald Gentile, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Gentile works at Gentile Retina in New York, NY with other offices in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Retinopathy and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Gentile's Office Locations

    Ronald Concetto Gentile MD PC
    218 2nd Ave Ste 402, New York, NY 10003
    Retina Associates of Li, PC
    200 Old Country Rd Ste 130, Mineola, NY 11501
    Faculty Practice
    310 E 14th St # 319, New York, NY 10003

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Retinopathy
Macular Hole
Eye Cancer
Diabetic Retinopathy
Macular Hole
Eye Cancer

Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Posterior Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retina-Vitreous Disorders Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jan 25, 2023
    3 top notch doctors immediately recommended eye surgery as solution to serious macular diagnosis, Dr. Gentile went first with a non surgical approach of a regimen of multiple eye drops. And it was successful! This intelligent approach saved me from the surgery and an uncomfortable recuperation. Thank you Dr Gentile
    Stephanie — Jan 25, 2023
    About Dr. Ronald Gentile, MD

    Ophthalmology
    32 years of experience
    English
    1124039854
    Education & Certifications

    Kresge Eye Institute
    The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
    Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center
    SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
    Suny-Stonybrook
