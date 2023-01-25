Dr. Ronald Gentile, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gentile is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Gentile, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ronald Gentile, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Ronald Concetto Gentile MD PC218 2nd Ave Ste 402, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 979-4120
Retina Associates of Li, PC200 Old Country Rd Ste 130, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 408-4902
Faculty Practice310 E 14th St # 319, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 979-4120
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
3 top notch doctors immediately recommended eye surgery as solution to serious macular diagnosis, Dr. Gentile went first with a non surgical approach of a regimen of multiple eye drops. And it was successful! This intelligent approach saved me from the surgery and an uncomfortable recuperation. Thank you Dr Gentile
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1124039854
- Kresge Eye Institute
- The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Suny-Stonybrook
Dr. Gentile has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gentile accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gentile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gentile has seen patients for Diabetic Retinopathy and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gentile on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Gentile. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gentile.
