Overview of Dr. Ronald Gentile, MD

Dr. Ronald Gentile, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Gentile works at Gentile Retina in New York, NY with other offices in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Retinopathy and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.