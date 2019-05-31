Dr. Gim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ronald Gim, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Gim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Clemente, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Gim works at
Locations
Dental Excellence Inc.675 Camino De Los Mares, San Clemente, CA 92673 Directions (949) 770-6252
South Orange County Cardlgy Grp24411 Health Center Dr Ste 550, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 770-6252
Hospital Affiliations
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional . I felt that he is very compassionate to his profession. I will give highly rate with Dr Gim .??????????
About Dr. Ronald Gim, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1316039753
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Dr. Gim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gim works at
Dr. Gim has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.