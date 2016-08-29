Dr. Ronald Glatzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glatzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Glatzer, MD
Overview of Dr. Ronald Glatzer, MD
Dr. Ronald Glatzer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Glatzer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Glatzer's Office Locations
-
1
Precision Eyewear16201 S MILITARY TRL, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 498-8100
-
2
Fort Lauderdale Retina Institute1930 NE 47th St Ste 300, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 772-3337
-
3
Retina Center of South Florida5130 Linton Blvd Ste F7, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 498-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Glatzer?
This Dr has treated me for over 2 years is very caring and has helped me tremendously he is the best from Jeannine
About Dr. Ronald Glatzer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1922006196
Education & Certifications
- New York Eye And Ear Infirmary
- Li Jewish Med Center|Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glatzer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glatzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glatzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glatzer works at
Dr. Glatzer has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Retinopathy and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glatzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Glatzer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glatzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glatzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glatzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.