Dr. Goldberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ronald Goldberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronald Goldberg, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with El Centro Regional Medical Center, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Goldberg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Anmar Jalil, MD.5555 Grossmont Center Dr, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (619) 465-0711
- 2 5565 Grossmont Center Dr Ste 455, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (619) 462-9353
Hospital Affiliations
- El Centro Regional Medical Center
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldberg?
You could not find a better man nor cardiologist. Excellent bedside manner, accessible, very talented, and Chief of Cardiology at the large Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa. He's helped a family member with a heart problem and gave him quality of life and hope. Can't say enough about this wonderful doctor.
About Dr. Ronald Goldberg, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235125337
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldberg works at
Dr. Goldberg has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goldberg speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.