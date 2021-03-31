Dr. Goldberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ronald Goldberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ronald Goldberg, MD
Dr. Ronald Goldberg, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, East Georgia Regional Medical Center and Memorial Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Goldberg works at
Dr. Goldberg's Office Locations
-
1
Candler Medical Oncology Practice LLC225 Candler Dr Ste 300, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 354-6187
-
2
Summit Cancer Care16741 Highway 67, Statesboro, GA 30458 Directions (912) 871-8837
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- East Georgia Regional Medical Center
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Goldberg is great doctor he is soft spoken an really helps you understand as his staff are very caring they are all great people
About Dr. Ronald Goldberg, MD
- Hematology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1417971649
Education & Certifications
- Erie Co Med Ctr
- Temple U Hosp
- Temple U Hosp
- Harvard Medical School
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Goldberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldberg works at
Dr. Goldberg has seen patients for Anemia, Neutropenia and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.