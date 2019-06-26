Dr. Ronald Graf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Graf, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronald Graf, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from Albany Medical College - New York and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Locations
MultiCare Endocrinology Specialists - Tacoma1901 S Cedar St Ste 205, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 301-6999
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Graf has a superb knowledge base coupled with a deep concern for his patient's optimal care. After presenting with strange tremors and significant weight loss, my primary care doctor referred me to Dr. Graf who was able to diagnosis and very successfully treat what has turned out to be Graves Disease. Then, after a 10 year remission, when the symptoms returned, Dr. Graf was able to immediately respond to my needs. He has been an outstanding help in dealing with this problem.
About Dr. Ronald Graf, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1144220583
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- University Hospital - Boston; University of Colorado-Denver
- U Hosp
- Albany Medical College - New York
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graf has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Graf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graf.
