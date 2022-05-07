See All Neurosurgeons in Mountain View, CA
Neurosurgery
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ronald Greenwald, MD

Dr. Ronald Greenwald, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with San Mateo Medical Center.

Dr. Greenwald works at FREDERICK J FINSETH, M.D. in Mountain View, CA with other offices in Redwood City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Greenwald's Office Locations

    Jean Gordon M.d. Ph.d. Inc.
    2660 Solace Pl Ste C, Mountain View, CA 94040
    2950 Whipple Ave Ste 4, Redwood City, CA 94062
    Robert Bronstone Inc.
    2500 Hospital Dr Bldg 15, Mountain View, CA 94040

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • San Mateo Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Anterior Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery With Fusion Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Microdiscectomy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Craniotomy Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Microdiscectomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Dental Network of America
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Patient Ratings (22)
    May 07, 2022
    Dr. Greenwald is absolutely brilliant as doctor & gives a lot of attention to his patient's & cares . His knowledge & experience speaks for itself. Dr Greenwald really helped my 85-year-old mom who had a stroke and seizures. He was incredibly supportive and explained what was to be expected in the present and near future. I appreciated his honesty & compassion. If I am ever in need of a neurosurgeon for myself, I want Dr Greenwald for sure!
    Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    44 years of experience
    English
    NPI Number
    1316954191
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Cook Co Hosp
    Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
    Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
    Board Certifications
    Neurosurgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Greenwald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenwald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greenwald has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greenwald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Greenwald has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenwald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenwald. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenwald.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenwald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenwald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

