Dr. Ronald Grossman, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients
61 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ronald Grossman, MD

Dr. Ronald Grossman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 61 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY.

Dr. Grossman works at Chris Koultukis Dc PC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Dr. Grossman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Chris Koultukis Dc PC
    240 Central Park S Apt 2R, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 818-0854

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Arthritis of the Elbow
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Arthritis of the Elbow
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Treatment frequency



Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Ronald Grossman, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 61 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1720114853
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ronald Grossman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grossman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Grossman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Grossman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Grossman works at Chris Koultukis Dc PC in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Grossman’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Grossman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grossman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grossman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grossman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

