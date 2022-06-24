Dr. Ronald Gup, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gup is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Gup, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Memorial Regional Hospital3501 Johnson St, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 265-4750Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Nephrology & Hypertension Consultants PA4060 Sheridan St Ste B, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 966-9001
David Olinsky D.p.m. PA4050 Sheridan St Ste D, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 966-9001
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dean Health Plan, Inc.
- First Health
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
I had an appointment today and found Pat to be very knowledgeable and helpful. She has been with Dr Gup 20 years and knows what he wants and needs without alot of small talk getting to the point. Once you have filled out the paperwork and brought in all the information required if asked and let her get the info entered into the system she is such a pleasant person to speak with. Dr Gup does go to the office directly from the Hospital which at most will keep him delayed causing delays in seeing office patients. He is such a kind and caring Dr. and was able to answer all my questions with full explanations. I would definitely recommend Dr Gup for my Pulmonary needs. Just bring a magazine or book while you wait for him to arrive. Pat is a very personable person.
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1497850523
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Cleveland Clin Hosp
- E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS
- College of William and Mary
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Gup has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gup accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
