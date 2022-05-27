See All Neurosurgeons in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Ronald Hammers, MD

Neurosurgery
4.7 (83)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Ronald Hammers, MD

Dr. Ronald Hammers, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.

Dr. Hammers works at Colorado Springs Neurological Associates in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hammers' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Csna
    2312 N Nevada Ave Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 473-3272
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penrose Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myelopathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Myelopathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Colorado Access
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Zurich

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 83 ratings
    Patient Ratings (83)
    5 Star
    (76)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    May 27, 2022
    Dr. Hammers was on call at Penrose hospital 2 weekends ago. My mom had to have emergency surgery and he was called in. Dr. Hammers was direct and helpful when describing the procedure and potential outcomes. The information was not easy to hear, and his compassion made all the difference. Praise God we had a positive outcome, and I will be forever grateful for Dr. Hammers. Thank you, thank you, thank you.
    April Kelly-Maresh — May 27, 2022
    About Dr. Ronald Hammers, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1730340324
    Education & Certifications

    • Loyola University Medical Center
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • ILLINOIS VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Hammers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hammers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hammers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hammers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hammers works at Colorado Springs Neurological Associates in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Dr. Hammers’s profile.

    Dr. Hammers has seen patients for Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hammers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    83 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hammers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hammers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

