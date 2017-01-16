Dr. Hardin Sr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ronald Hardin Sr, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Hardin Sr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Little Rock, AR.
Dr. Hardin Sr works at
Locations
Baptist Health Gastroenterology9501 Baptist Health Dr Ste 165, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 219-0721
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Hardin for many years now. I have major stomach and esophagus problems. He has been very patient and very helpful. I appreciate a doctor who takes time to answer all your questions and explains what is happening in your body. I Love the fact that before any procedure he will ask if he can pray. He is such a caring and very professional doctor. I recommend him to everyone.
About Dr. Ronald Hardin Sr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1356312433
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hardin Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hardin Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hardin Sr works at
Dr. Hardin Sr has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hardin Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hardin Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hardin Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hardin Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hardin Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.