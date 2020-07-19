Overview of Dr. Ronald Hargraves, MD

Dr. Ronald Hargraves, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Wheeling Hospital.



Dr. Hargraves works at Wheeling Hospital in Wheeling, WV with other offices in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Spinal Stenosis, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.