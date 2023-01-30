Dr. Ronald Hauptman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hauptman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Hauptman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronald Hauptman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Locations
1
Arizona Digestive Health9250 N 3rd St Ste 4035, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (602) 279-3575Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
North Valley Endoscopy Center15255 N 40th St, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 279-3575
3
Arizona Digestive Health3815 E Bell Rd Ste 1250, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 493-3030
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hauptman is definitely a Doctor Who cares. He is never in a rush, and always willing to explain every single part of what your issue may be. Using diagrams, actual photos from surgery. He is very knowledgeable. Very patient very understanding. He gives you the ways to change things including lifestyle. Highly highly highly recommended.
About Dr. Ronald Hauptman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Ca Irvine Med Center
- Medical College of Wisconsin
