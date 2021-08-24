Overview

Dr. Ronald Heine, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Athens, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with UT Health Athens.



Dr. Heine works at Lakeland Medical Associates in Athens, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.