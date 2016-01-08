Dr. Ronald Hickombottom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hickombottom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Hickombottom, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ronald Hickombottom, MD
Dr. Ronald Hickombottom, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Advocate Trinity Hospital.
Dr. Hickombottom works at
Dr. Hickombottom's Office Locations
Chicago Family Health Center East Side10536 S Ewing Ave, Chicago, IL 60617 Directions (773) 768-5000
- 2 4021 W 63rd St Ste C, Chicago, IL 60629 Directions (312) 566-1407
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Trinity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Trying to get in touch with him.Attended undergrad with him. Remembered today is his birthday. Wishing him happy birthday.
About Dr. Ronald Hickombottom, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023020989
Education & Certifications
- Meharry Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hickombottom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hickombottom accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hickombottom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hickombottom works at
Dr. Hickombottom speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hickombottom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hickombottom.
