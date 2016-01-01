Overview

Dr. Ronald Higginbotham, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.



Dr. Higginbotham works at Boise Osteopathic Medical Clnc in Boise, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.