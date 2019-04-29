Dr. Higgins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ronald Higgins, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Higgins, MD is a Dermatologist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Higgins works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Specialists of Kansas City1010 Carondelet Dr Ste 125, Kansas City, MO 64114 Directions (816) 942-1150
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Higgins?
Good, quick, no nonsense approach. He was much more careful than I needed him to be, asking if I was all right to proceed regularly. I would imagine even if you were a bit sensitive about the removal of skin cancers that he would be fine. I'll be back.
About Dr. Ronald Higgins, MD
- Dermatology
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1457355331
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Higgins accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Higgins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Higgins works at
Dr. Higgins has seen patients for Acne, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Higgins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Higgins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Higgins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Higgins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Higgins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.