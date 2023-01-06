Dr. Ronald Hillock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hillock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Hillock, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ronald Hillock, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Nevada Orthopedic & Spine Center7455 W Washington Ave Ste 160, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 258-3773MondayClosedTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Nevada Orthopedic & Spine Center2650 N Tenaya Way Ste 301, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 258-3773
Holman Chan, M.D.1505 Wigwam Pkwy Ste 330, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 258-3773Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Dr. Hillock is one of the best around to operate on tough problems, such as removing the Liposarcoma (rare cancer) I had in my left thigh. My recovery was relatively quick due to how well he took care of me. He just knows how stuff!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- University Of California
- William Beaumont Army Med C
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
Dr. Hillock has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hillock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
