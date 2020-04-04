Dr. Ronald Hoffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Hoffman, MD
Dr. Ronald Hoffman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Hoffman works at
Locations
David Borenstein330 W 58th St Ste 610, New York, NY 10019 (212) 262-2412 Monday 8:00am - 5:00pm Tuesday 8:00am - 5:00pm Wednesday 8:00am - 5:00pm Thursday 8:00am - 5:00pm Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Anthem
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
You might expect a doctor of his stature to be in a rush, very clinical, impersonal. Dr Hoffman, however, is very present, warm, and human. He treats the person, not just the disease. His suggestions for managing symptoms have made a big difference in my quality of life. I had been seeing a local doctor, but feel lucky to have made the switch to Dr Hoffman. I trust that I'll be in the best of hands if or when my condition progresses.
Family Medicine
40 years of experience
English
ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Hoffman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoffman accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Hoffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.