Dr. Ronald Hollins, MD
Dr. Ronald Hollins, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine.
Village Pointe Aesthetic Surgery17617 Burke St, Omaha, NE 68118 Directions (402) 596-4000
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
After losing a lot of weight, I have had several surgeries with Dr Hollins. He was very professional and did an amazing transformation of my body into someone I could be proud of. thank you to Dr Hollins. You are the very best.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, French, Russian and Tagalog
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh
- University Nebr College Med
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Hollins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hollins accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hollins speaks French, Russian and Tagalog.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hollins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hollins.
