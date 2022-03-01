Overview of Dr. Ronald Holness, MD

Dr. Ronald Holness, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Los Alamitos Medical Center.



Dr. Holness works at Chung and Holness Mds in Los Alamitos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.