Dr. Ronald Howard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Howard, MD
Overview of Dr. Ronald Howard, MD
Dr. Ronald Howard, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital and NCH Baker Downtown.
Dr. Howard works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Howard's Office Locations
-
1
Millennium Physician Group5671 Naples Blvd, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 261-5511
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Howard?
I've seen Dr. Howard several times for essential tremor. I think he and his staff are wonderful. its a very well run office. He is a very kind and gentle person who gave me all the information i needed. He explains well and engaged me in decision making. I would highly recommend him and his staff
About Dr. Ronald Howard, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1316940976
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Howard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howard works at
Dr. Howard has seen patients for Vertigo, Essential Tremor and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Howard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.