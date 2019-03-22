Dr. Ronald Hrebinko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hrebinko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Hrebinko, MD
Dr. Ronald Hrebinko, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They completed their fellowship with Roswell Park Cancer Insts
Univ Pittsburgh Phys Urology5200 Centre Ave Ste 209, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 692-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Presbyterian
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Hrebinko?
Best Dr I ever had. Worst scare I ever had. Cancer He eased my fears. He explained the operation. He showed results on a screen. Removed cancer. No follow ups. was able to save kidney. Been 9 years now. One more visit in 2020 He gave me every phone no. he had to call him any time-day or night. Love him
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1396718011
- Roswell Park Cancer Insts
- Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
- Dartmouth College
Dr. Hrebinko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hrebinko accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hrebinko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hrebinko has seen patients for Kidney Cancer and Bladder Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hrebinko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hrebinko speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hrebinko. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hrebinko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hrebinko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hrebinko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.