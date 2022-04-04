Dr. Ronald Hudanich, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hudanich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Hudanich, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ronald Hudanich, DO
Dr. Ronald Hudanich, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oviedo, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs and Oviedo Medical Center.
Dr. Hudanich works at
Dr. Hudanich's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Institute Central FL7404 Red Bug Lake Rd, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (407) 977-4130Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Hudanich Orthopedics725 Rodel Cv Ste 101, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 977-4130Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
- Oviedo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- HumanaOne
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hudanich?
I cannot say enough good things about him. Totally professional and changed my meds from another Dr & improved my mobility tremendously with much less medication & less side effects. Thank You Dr Hudanich. Valerie
About Dr. Ronald Hudanich, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1437113404
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hudanich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hudanich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hudanich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hudanich has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hudanich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
93 patients have reviewed Dr. Hudanich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hudanich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hudanich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hudanich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.