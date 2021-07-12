Dr. Ronald Hurst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Hurst, MD
Overview of Dr. Ronald Hurst, MD
Dr. Ronald Hurst, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Inglewood, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital and Centinela Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Hurst works at
Dr. Hurst's Office Locations
-
1
Shorr Smith and Hurst Mds501 E Hardy St Ste 210, Inglewood, CA 90301 Directions (310) 578-0475
-
2
Select Cs. Physical Therapy PC11800 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 231-2121
-
3
Marina Del Rey Hospital4650 Lincoln Blvd, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292 Directions (310) 582-7998
- 4 4676 Admiralty Way Ste 301, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292 Directions (424) 314-7760
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
- Centinela Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hurst?
I found Dr. Hurst to be very thorough, organized and able to express his findings in a straight forward and honest manner. Easy to speak to and listens to your concerns, rare quality these days. I highly recommend Dr. Hurst.
About Dr. Ronald Hurst, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1619069820
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hurst has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hurst accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hurst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hurst works at
Dr. Hurst has seen patients for Ileus, Incisional Hernia and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hurst on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurst. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurst.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hurst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hurst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.