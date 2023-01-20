See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Silver Spring, MD
Dr. Ronald Jacobs, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.6 (47)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ronald Jacobs, MD

Dr. Ronald Jacobs, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Jacobs works at Capital Women's Care in Silver Spring, MD with other offices in Rockville, MD and Laurel, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jacobs' Office Locations

    Contemporary OB/GYN Associates
    2101 Medical Park Dr Ste 200E, Silver Spring, MD 20902
    Contemporary Obgyn Congressional Lane Suite 100
    121 Congressional Ln Ste 100, Rockville, MD 20852
    Capitol Womens Care LLC
    7350 Van Dusen Rd Ste 330, Laurel, MD 20707

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Atrophic Vaginitis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Partners
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 20, 2023
    Dr. Jacobs has been my physician for over 25 years. I trust him. He is extremely competent and very personable. He does not rush but he is efficient. Excellent visits.
    Barb T. — Jan 20, 2023
    About Dr. Ronald Jacobs, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558358853
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • George Washington University Medical Center
    Internship
    • George Washington University MC
    Medical Education
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Maryland
