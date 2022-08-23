Dr. Ronald Johnston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Johnston, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronald Johnston, MD is a Dermatologist in Miramar Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine|University of South Florida College of Medicine.
Dr. Johnston works at
Locations
Advanced Dermatology and Skin Care Centre - Miramar Beach7720 US Highway 98 W Ste 240, Miramar Beach, FL 32550 Directions (850) 512-1151
Advanced Dermatology and Skin Care Centre - Niceville4592 E Highway 20 Ste 3, Niceville, FL 32578 Directions (850) 565-9473
Advanced Dermatology and Skin Care Centre - Panama City Beach10800 Panama City Beach Pkwy Ste 200, Panama City Beach, FL 32407 Directions (850) 542-9093Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr was very good at explaining everything. Took his time checking everything out and had a vet good bedside manner
About Dr. Ronald Johnston, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1932187960
Education & Certifications
- University Of South Florida, College Of Medicine
- Keesler Medical Center
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine|University of South Florida College of Medicine
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnston has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnston works at
Dr. Johnston has seen patients for Dry Skin, Ringworm and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnston. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.