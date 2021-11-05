Dr. Ronald Kantola Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kantola Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Kantola Jr, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronald Kantola Jr, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Health - Fort Smith and Northeastern Health System Sequoyah.
Dr. Kantola Jr works at
Locations
1
Arkansas Heart Center4200 Jenny Lind Rd Ste A, Fort Smith, AR 72901 Directions (479) 484-1010
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health - Fort Smith
- Northeastern Health System Sequoyah
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I Have Been Going To Him For 2 Years Now. I Had Congested Heart Failure And Had A Really Low Chance of Making It. He Has Turned Me Around And I Am Doing Great. I Feel I Am Back To 100%, And It's Because of His Help. He Does Not Have The Best Bedside Manner, But That's Something I Got Used To And It's No Longer An Issue. He Doesn't Beat Around The Bush or Sugarcoat Anything, That Is For Sure. But That Is What We Need Sometimes. He Has Done Wonders For Me And I Am Glad He Is My Doctor. Yes, I Would Recommend Him If You Want To Get Better, But Don't Expect Someone That Is Going To Shoot The Crap With You, He Is Not That Guy, And That Has Worked Out Great For Me. Thank You Dr. Kantola. :)
About Dr. Ronald Kantola Jr, DO
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1265412506
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
