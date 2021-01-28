Dr. Ronald Kaufman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaufman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Kaufman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ronald Kaufman, MD
Dr. Ronald Kaufman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Troy, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Dr. Kaufman works at
Dr. Kaufman's Office Locations
North Greenbush101 Jordan Rd, Troy, NY 12180 Directions (518) 262-3341Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Schodack81 Miller Rd Ste 800, Castleton, NY 12033 Directions (518) 262-3341
Albany Medical Center Department of Urology23 Hackett Blvd Fl 1, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-3341
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kaufman was very professional and has treated my problems with the best possible care. I.would strongly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Ronald Kaufman, MD
- Urology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1487734430
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaufman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaufman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaufman works at
Dr. Kaufman has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaufman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaufman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaufman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.