Dr. Ronald Kent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Kent, MD
Overview of Dr. Ronald Kent, MD
Dr. Ronald Kent, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Moreno Valley, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Kent works at
Dr. Kent's Office Locations
-
1
Ronald N. Kent, M.d., Phd11481 Heacock St Ste 120, Moreno Valley, CA 92557 Directions (951) 247-5703
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kent?
I was referred to this Doctor for my work comp case. Staff was very friendly and competent. Testing is uncomfortable, but necessary to diagnose my carpal tunnel returning. and the doctor explained the results in a satisfactory way. I would return to this clinic again.
About Dr. Ronald Kent, MD
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1851316228
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kent has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kent accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kent works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kent. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kent.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.