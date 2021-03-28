Overview of Dr. Ronald Khoury, MD

Dr. Ronald Khoury, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Warren, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from OAKLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital and Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Khoury works at KHOURY RONALD N MD OFFICE in Warren, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.