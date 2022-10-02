Overview of Dr. Ronald Killam, MD

Dr. Ronald Killam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast, East Houston Hospital & Clinics and St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX.



Dr. Killam works at East Houston Physicians Group in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.