Dr. Ronald Killian, DPM
Overview of Dr. Ronald Killian, DPM
Dr. Ronald Killian, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Killian's Office Locations
Lakeside Orthopedic Institute25 Riviera Blvd, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 Directions (928) 505-5555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Havasu Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Killian is a wonderful surgeon. I could not walk without extreme pain. He fixed a problem left by another surgeon. All I can say is,I can finally walk my dogs, and get around as normal people do! I am so greatful.... Donna Spencer
About Dr. Ronald Killian, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1205813565
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
