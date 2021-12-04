Dr. Ronald Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ronald Kim, MD
Dr. Ronald Kim, MD is an Urology Specialist in Grayslake, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Froedtert Kenosha Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
Uropartners Grayslake1475 E Belvidere Rd Ste 312, Grayslake, IL 60030 Directions (847) 986-3030
Froedtert South Hospital900 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 125, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 295-0010
Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital9555 76th St, Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 Directions (262) 551-4525Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Froedtert Kenosha Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kim came to my rescue when I was suffering from acute urinary retention as a result of an extremely enlarged prostate. My case was somewhat complex, but after several consultations we decided on a course of treatment. Because of the severity of my condition it took a little while, but I am happy to say that I am now symptom free and the procedures performed left me with no side effects whatsoever. Throughout my ordeal Dr. Kim was always attentive to my concerns and willing to "think outside the box" so to speak when it came to my treatment. I can also say the staff at the office where I was seeing him, "Uropartners" in Kenosha, WI & Graydlake, IL, were always cheerful and pleasant. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Ronald Kim, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.