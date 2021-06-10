Dr. Ronald Klinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Klinger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ronald Klinger, MD
Dr. Ronald Klinger, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Wake Forest U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Klinger works at
Dr. Klinger's Office Locations
NYU Langone Neurology Associates--Massapequa880 N Broadway, Massapequa, NY 11758 Directions (516) 541-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had my first visit. Found Dr. Klinger caring & thorough. I would recommend him.
About Dr. Ronald Klinger, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1811962624
Education & Certifications
- North Shore Hosp
- Brookdale Hospital Med Center
- Wake Forest U, School of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klinger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klinger has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Klinger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klinger.
