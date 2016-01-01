Dr. Ronald Klug, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klug is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Klug, MD
Overview of Dr. Ronald Klug, MD
Dr. Ronald Klug, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Holmdel, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center.
Dr. Klug's Office Locations
Ophthalmic Physicians of Monmouth PA733 N Beers St Ste U4, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Directions (732) 739-0707
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ronald Klug, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klug has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klug accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klug has seen patients for Chalazion, Stye and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klug on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Klug speaks German.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Klug. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klug.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klug, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klug appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.