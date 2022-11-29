Dr. Knipe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ronald Knipe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronald Knipe, MD is a Dermatologist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.
Dr. Knipe works at
Locations
Ronald C. Knipe MD PA70 W Gore St Ste 200A, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 581-2888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient for 16 years and had to change due to a new insurance policy. If my insurance is ever accepted with his practice, I will be back with Dr Knipe!
About Dr. Ronald Knipe, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1770585754
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
