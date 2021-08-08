See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Henderson, NV
Dr. Ronald Koe, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.8 (37)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ronald Koe, MD

Dr. Ronald Koe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.

Dr. Koe works at Green Valley Orthopedics in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Koe's Office Locations

    Green Valley Orthopedics
    1710 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 120, Henderson, NV 89012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 990-4555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Aug 08, 2021
    I had a very successful shoulder surgery with Dr. Koe. As well, the friends I referred to him were just as pleased with their results. Dr. Koe has an easy going, friendly manner and puts you at ease. Excellent surgeon, very knowledgeable. I have no reservations in recommending him to people needing a great Orthopedic surgeon.
    Laura — Aug 08, 2021
    About Dr. Ronald Koe, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1942243324
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • St Louis University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Creighton University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Board Certifications
    • Sports Medicine
