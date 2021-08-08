Dr. Ronald Koe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Koe, MD
Overview of Dr. Ronald Koe, MD
Dr. Ronald Koe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Dr. Koe's Office Locations
Green Valley Orthopedics1710 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 120, Henderson, NV 89012 Directions (702) 990-4555
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I had a very successful shoulder surgery with Dr. Koe. As well, the friends I referred to him were just as pleased with their results. Dr. Koe has an easy going, friendly manner and puts you at ease. Excellent surgeon, very knowledgeable. I have no reservations in recommending him to people needing a great Orthopedic surgeon.
About Dr. Ronald Koe, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- 1942243324
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University Hospital
- Creighton University School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Koe has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Koe speaks German and Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Koe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koe.
