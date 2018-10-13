See All Urologists in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Ronald Krantz, MD

Urology
2.3 (24)
Map Pin Small Staten Island, NY
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ronald Krantz, MD

Dr. Ronald Krantz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Staten Island University Hospital.

Dr. Krantz works at Todt Hill Urologic Group PC in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Prostatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Krantz's Office Locations

    Todt Hill Urologic Group PC
    78 Todt Hill Rd Ste 112, Staten Island, NY 10314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 448-3883
    Richmond Medical Associates PC
    7 Petrus Ave, Staten Island, NY 10312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 948-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • Staten Island University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Prostatitis
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Oct 13, 2018
    My husband had to see an urologist and we found Dr. Krantz we had a night appointment the staff was so great Lizzie, Camella and Leslie welcomed us with their great personalities made us feel welcome. We wait a normal amount of time to see the dr a half hour not bad in my opinion. Dr. Krantz was just great warm, funny and made my husband feel calm he addressed my husbands issues and reassuring him thing are normal. We are so happy with the staff and Dr. Krantz.
    Haley M Brown in Staten Island, NY — Oct 13, 2018
    About Dr. Ronald Krantz, MD

    • Urology
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Krantz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krantz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krantz works at Todt Hill Urologic Group PC in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Krantz’s profile.

    Dr. Krantz has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Prostatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krantz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Krantz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krantz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krantz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krantz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

