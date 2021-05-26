Dr. Ronald Kristensen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kristensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Kristensen, MD
Overview of Dr. Ronald Kristensen, MD
Dr. Ronald Kristensen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center.
Dr. Kristensen works at
Dr. Kristensen's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Urgent Care At St. Luke's Clinic - Orthopedics Boise Americana Blvd703 S Americana Blvd Ste 120, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 323-2600
-
2
Emerald Surgical Center811 N Liberty St, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 323-4522
-
3
Saint Lukes Orthopedics3399 E Louise Dr Ste 200, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 706-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kristensen?
FANTASTIC! I have a perfect knee. Great explanations. Great care preop/post op. He and Ben P.A. were both attentive and provided full information and encouragement. PT was awesome. I am preparing to have it's twin installed this summer :-)
About Dr. Ronald Kristensen, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1215948807
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wa School Of Med
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kristensen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kristensen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kristensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kristensen works at
Dr. Kristensen has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kristensen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Kristensen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kristensen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kristensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kristensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.