Dr. Ronald Kuffel Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Ronald Kuffel Jr, MD
Dr. Ronald Kuffel Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University.
Dr. Kuffel Jr's Office Locations
Retina Specialists5656 S Staples St Ste 230, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 991-0500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wait times can be long, but that is because he will spend whatever time is necessary for the patients care.
About Dr. Ronald Kuffel Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801895107
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuffel Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuffel Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuffel Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuffel Jr has seen patients for Acute Endophthalmitis, Chronic Endophthalmitis and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuffel Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kuffel Jr speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuffel Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuffel Jr.
