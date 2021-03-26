Overview of Dr. Ronald Kuffel Jr, MD

Dr. Ronald Kuffel Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University.



Dr. Kuffel Jr works at Retina Specialists in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Endophthalmitis, Chronic Endophthalmitis and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.