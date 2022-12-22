Dr. Kuhn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ronald Kuhn, MD
Overview of Dr. Ronald Kuhn, MD
Dr. Ronald Kuhn, MD is an Urology Specialist in North Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Heber Springs, Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock, Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and Unity Health- White County Medical Center.
Dr. Kuhn works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kuhn's Office Locations
-
1
Arkansas Urology North Little Rock Clinic4200 Stockton Dr, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Directions (501) 945-2121Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
S.e.g. Anesthesia Inc.1300 Centerview Dr, Little Rock, AR 72211 Directions (501) 219-8900
-
3
Centerview Surgery Center LLC1310 Centerview Dr, Little Rock, AR 72211 Directions (501) 410-1127
- 4 3401 Springhill Dr Ste 345, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Directions (501) 945-2121
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Heber Springs
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
- Unity Health- White County Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kuhn?
Great doctor
About Dr. Ronald Kuhn, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1891760583
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Of Arkansas
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuhn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuhn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuhn works at
Dr. Kuhn has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostate Cancer and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuhn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuhn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuhn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuhn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuhn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.